Entry of heavy vehicles into Karachi: Sindh govt vows to implement court decision

Dec 29, 2022
Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Sindh government has taken important decisions to improve the traffic flow in Karachi and decided to strictly implement the court decision regarding the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.

This decision was made at a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput. He directed the Deputy Commissioner East to remove parking from the service road of the University Road so that the flow of traffic can be improved.

While quoting court orders, the chief secretary directed commissioner Karachi and all concerned land-owning agencies to remove all types of encroachments from all roads, sidewalks and footpaths of Karachi forthwith to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians.

DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz said that 15,704 drivers have been arrested for violation so far this year.

The fitness certificates of 3,421 vehicles have been suspended so far this year. He added that 320 FIRs have also been registered against heavy vehicles. He further said that the amount of challan for violation of traffic rules is less in Sindh than other provinces.

He further said that more than 200 charged parking permits have been issued by various organizations in the city, without consulting with the traffic police.

On which Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that soon the amount of fine will also be increased and in this regard a summary will be sent to the chief minister Sindh.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon to hold a meeting with the KMC, DMC and Cantonment Board officials on the charged parking permit issue.

It was decided in the meeting that the data of the e-challans issued by the traffic police will also be linked with the driving license which will facilitate taking action against the drivers who violate the traffic rules.

A committee consisting of secretary Excise, secretary IT, DIG Traffic and DIG Driving License was formed.

Sindh chief secretary directed the commissioner Karachi to take action against those making illegal fancy number plates by imposing 144 in the city.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh and officials of Motorway Police.

