AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Roads, railways: Projects with CA states to usher in a new era of peace: PM

INP Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that road and railways connectivity projects between Pakistan and Central Asian (CA) states will not only bring the trade communities together but also usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in the region.

He was talking to a high level delegation of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister appreciated that fruitful discussion between business communities of the two countries to establish business to business contacts would enhance bilateral trade and investment.

Recalling his recent meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Samarkand and CICA Summit in Astana, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further enhance the existing ties between the two brotherly countries.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of their meetings in Pakistan during which it was agreed to enhance economic and trade ties between the two countries. They expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is further deepening and pace of interactions is moving at a positive trajectory.

Shehbaz Sharif foreign trade Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich Pakistan and Uzbekistan

Comments

1000 characters

Roads, railways: Projects with CA states to usher in a new era of peace: PM

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories