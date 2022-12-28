Westerly system set to bring rain to Punjab, snowfall to hilly areas

LAHORE: Westerly system is all set to bring rain to the plains of Punjab and snowfall to the hills of Murree and Gilliat during the next two days, said sources from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“Finally, a system has been developed that would bring rain in half of the province of Punjab and snowfall in Murree and Gilliat,” they said.

Accordingly, they said, the minimum temperature would decrease while the maximum would increase to make the weather comfortable for the rest of the winter season. The minimum temperature would drop to 2 degree Celsius that would lead to frosty weather during the wee hours due to the drifting of pollution with strong westerly winds. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would increase to 18 degree Celsius from the existing 12C.

It may be noted that the gap between the minimum and maximum temperature had narrowed down at present, causing massive fog throughout the province. However, the fog would fizzle out after widening the gap between the two sides temperature ahead. It may further be noted that foggy weather has restricted the mobility of general public by and large. Motorway remains closed down for 14 hours a day nowadays.

The PMD sources said fog is likely to re-emerge once the impact of westerly wind and snowfall reduces. However, chances are high that another strong westerly system would be generated by then that would keep the continuity of widened gap between the minimum and maximum temperatures, they hoped.

It is worth noting that there was no rain over the last 35 days, causing dryness and heavy fog spells in the province.

According to the Met Office, the upcoming light spell of rain would be a blessing for the wheat crop as all the acidic content in the environment would drop down to soil which plays the role of fertilizer for the crop.

In a situation when canals are being closed down due to insufficient water level in Mangla Dam, the upcoming rain would play its part in the growth of wheat crop.

Meanwhile, they said, the catchment areas of rivers are likely to get some 20 millimetre rain, which would again be good for the irrigation purposes, they said, adding that the present inflows in major rivers are ranging between 5000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs and the upcoming rain would add a similar amount of water to their flows. The PDM has further predicted two spells of shower in the month of January.

