AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Markets rise after China ends travel quarantine

AFP Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:12pm
Follow us

PARIS: European and Asian markets advanced on Tuesday after China said it would end quarantines for overseas arrivals, spurring hopes for the revival of the world’s second-largest economy.

China has abruptly reversed its strict pandemic restrictions even as a surge in infections overtakes the country.

The curbs had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests.

The latest easing will see three years of border controls end on January 8, when Beijing downgrades Covid-19 to a Class B infectious disease.

People in China have since gone rushing to search for overseas flights, with the reopening set to be a boon for the travel industry.

China’s benchmark Shanghai index and the second index in Shenzhen both posted healthy gains, while Tokyo ended a shade higher with Seoul, Singapore and Mumbai also all up.

Markets in London, Hong Kong and Sydney were still closed for a holiday.

Paris was up almost one percent and Frankfurt rose 0.7 percent in early afternoon trades.

“Inbound tourism is not a huge economic bounty for China relative to domestic tourism but policy fast-track and early zero-Covid exit means growth could recover enormously,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

European shares flat as health stocks’ gain offset luxury, tech drag

Markets have also been buoyed by fresh data last week that indicated a slowing of US inflation, as well as an uptick in consumer spending, which saw Wall Street take gains into the Christmas break.

But the news was not definitive and all eyes will be on how the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to balance inflationary concerns alongside the possibility of a recession caused by increased borrowing costs.

Following a holiday for commodities traders on Monday, oil continued its surge after a senior official said Russia could cut up to seven percent of its production next year.

Production was also curtailed by freezing conditions in the United States, where more than 1.8 million barrels a day of oil processing capacity in Texas was hit by the extreme weather, according to Bloomberg News.

Both Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate were up on the supply shortfalls and expectations of renewed demand from China.

“The Chinese reopening news could give a helping hand to oil bulls for an extension of the rally to the $88 pb (per barrel) level,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote bank.

Key figures around 1215 GMT

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 14,040.01 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 percent at 6,567.39

EURO STOXX 50 - UP 0.8 percent at 3,846.50

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 26,447.87 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 3,095.57 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 133.19 yen from 132.62 yen on Monday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0651 from $1.0631

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2036 from $1.2063

Euro/pound: UP at 88.48 pence from 88.13 pence

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $84.90 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $79.98 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 33,203.93 (close Friday)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,473.01 (close Friday)

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Markets rise after China ends travel quarantine

Hydrocarbon reserves discovered in D.I. Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: energy ministry

PM Shehbaz terms transition to solar energy vital for strengthening economy

On Benazir's 15th death anniversary, Bilawal reaffirms commitment to fulfil mother's vision

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 226.15 against US dollar

ECP postpones local govt elections in Islamabad

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

LHC orders extension in winter vacation in smog-hit Lahore

Oil hits three-week high as China eases COVID curbs

KSE-100 falls 0.88% due to low investor confidence

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increases bike prices by up to Rs13,500

Read more stories