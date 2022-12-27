LHC orders extension in winter vacation in smog-hit Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Tuesday a seven-day extension in winter vacations across educational institutions in Lahore due to the prevalent smog.

Air quality in Lahore usually worsens during the winter season from October to February, due to a combination of vehicle and industrial emissions, smoke from brick kilns, the burning of crop residue and general waste, and dust from construction sites.

The Punjab School Education Department had earlier announced winter vacations for public and private schools across the province from December 24 to December 31.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Justice Shahid Kareem took up public interest petitions on different environmental issues. The judge said vacations in schools and colleges should be extended due to the persistent smog.

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

Summoning the director general of the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, the high court adjourned the hearing till January 6.

On December 7, due to smog and worsening air quality, the Government of Punjab had announced the closure of schools across Lahore for three days a week.

The notification by the provincial government had said that all public and private schools in District Lahore shall remain closed every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders.

The announcement came after the LHC had directed the government to notify the closure of schools in the provincial capital for at least three days a week.