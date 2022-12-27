AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC orders extension in winter vacation in smog-hit Lahore

  • Directs government to extend holidays by seven more days
BR Web Desk Published 27 Dec, 2022 03:26pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Tuesday a seven-day extension in winter vacations across educational institutions in Lahore due to the prevalent smog.

Air quality in Lahore usually worsens during the winter season from October to February, due to a combination of vehicle and industrial emissions, smoke from brick kilns, the burning of crop residue and general waste, and dust from construction sites.

The Punjab School Education Department had earlier announced winter vacations for public and private schools across the province from December 24 to December 31.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Justice Shahid Kareem took up public interest petitions on different environmental issues. The judge said vacations in schools and colleges should be extended due to the persistent smog.

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

Summoning the director general of the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, the high court adjourned the hearing till January 6.

On December 7, due to smog and worsening air quality, the Government of Punjab had announced the closure of schools across Lahore for three days a week.

The notification by the provincial government had said that all public and private schools in District Lahore shall remain closed every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders.

The announcement came after the LHC had directed the government to notify the closure of schools in the provincial capital for at least three days a week.

Smog in Lahore Winter vacations

Comments

1000 characters

LHC orders extension in winter vacation in smog-hit Lahore

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 226.15 against US dollar

ECP postpones local govt elections in Islamabad

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Oil hits three-week high as China eases COVID curbs

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increases bike prices by up to Rs13,500

Palm surges over 7% as China eases border entry rules

New Zealand start solidly against Pakistan in first Test

New Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel

Bangladesh receives offers in tender to buy 50,000 T rice

Read more stories