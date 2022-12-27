AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
Over 30m people got free facilities thru Sehat card: minister

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
LAHORE: The people of the whole province are getting free treatment facilities through the ‘Sehat Sahulat Card’ and so far over 30 million got free health facilities without any discrimination.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, which reviewed the facilities provided to the people of Punjab under universal health insurance scheme.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, State Life Insurance Company’s representative Dr Noor, COO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Shamshad Khan and Muhammad Asher and CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq and others attended the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said: “Critics tried their best to stop the health card facility, but the work of public welfare never ends.”

As per statistics, so far, the people of Punjab have received free treatment facility worth over Rs67.5 billion. More than 70,000 beds have been added in the empanelled public and private hospitals for the treatment of the people of Punjab.

