Foggy weather may continue over plains: Met Office

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 07:36am
KARACHI: The prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh Tuesday, the Met Office said Monday.

It forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country but very cold conditions for the upcountry.

However, isolated light rain and light snow are expected over the mountains in north and western Balochistan.

The Pothohar region and Kashmir may see isolated frost and fog during morning hours.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain cold and dry with minimum temperature between 11 Celsius and 13 Celsius over the period. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said. Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather gripped most parts of the country.

