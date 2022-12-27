AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
Customs launching new module for accurate valuation: official

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 07:17am
KARACHI: Director General of Customs Valuation Gul Rehman has informed that customs department is launching a module in its systems within a couple of weeks to link it to international markets to reflect up-to-date and accurate customs valuations.

Speaking at a meeting of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he said this will resolve a large number of anomalies and discrepancies on its own.

Gul Rehman welcomed the proposal that issues and conflicts between Customs House and businessmen should be resolved within themselves instead of being taken to courts and tribunals.

Gul Rehman added that hundreds of customs valuations are pending and it is not possible to carry out all the valuations in a few weeks; but, they will be completed at the earliest and some obsolete valuations will be deleted, as well.

He also encouraged business community to come forward and join hands with customs valuations department to make it possible to improve country’s ease of doing business environment.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, said Gul Rehman has committed to update customs valuations; which happens to be a longstanding demand of FPCCI on behalf of the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan.

He added that due to obsolete customs valuation rulings, trade community remains in a continuous strain to get their issues & complaints resolved with the customs.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also informed that DG Customs Valuation has agreed to the demand of FPCCI that rulings should be updated every 90 days ideally; however, due to the backlog, customs valuations department will strive to revise & reissue the rulings at the earliest possible.

Shabbir Mansha, VP FPCCI, highlighted that customs should act as the facilitator of exports; and, any issues, anomalies & complaints should be resolved swiftly. He added that a high-powered liaison committee may be formed with the customs from the platform of FPCCI – which is the apex body representing 250 chambers, trade bodies and associations from across length & breadth of the country. This will also provide an effective forum for alternative dispute resolution and will save a lot of resources, time and energies of the businessmen.

Saquib Fayyaz Maggo, Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Customs, demanded that the valuation rulings should be aligned with the international markets and reflective of their real & current values. Hundreds of customs valuation rulings are long-over-due than that of their original 90-day limit, he added.

