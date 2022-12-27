AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
Bilawal highlights Benazir’s vision of promoting democracy

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Benazir Bhutto’s vision and philosophy of reconciliation is a feasible strategy for domestic and international issues as well as the world’s shared legacy.

The PPP chairman in his message on the eve of the 15th martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto paid glowing tribute to her and said “we remember her everyday and get guidance from her vision and ideology”, adding that she was a charismatic leader with an understanding far ahead of her time.

"Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always taught never to hate anyone and to forgive others," he added.

Bilawal briefly referred to the services rendered by the “Daughter of the East”, saying that she was the architect of the democratic struggle in Pakistan, as well as, the defender of the rights of the downtrodden classes and minorities, the pioneer of the practical struggle for the development and empowerment of women in the country, an advocate of civil liberties, advocated harmony and unity among federal units and was an unquestionable symbol of federalism.

"It is also the achievement of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's ideology that the democratic forces in the country today are on the same page and are determined to tackle the challenges facing the nation," he said.

He reiterated his determination that the PPP, while strictly adhering to the ideology and philosophy of Benazir Bhutto, will continue its struggle to eradicate poverty, hunger, and unemployment from the country, and establish a society based on tolerance, equality, and brotherhood. He further stated that PPP is also determined to continue its struggle to make Pakistan a strong democratic federal country and a role model for the Islamic world, to ensure social as well as economic justice by strengthening parliament and democracy.

