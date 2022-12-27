AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
Pakistan

Bid to smuggle mobile phones worth Rs7.1m foiled

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
KARACHI: The Customs Collectorate Airport, Karachi, on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phones worth Rs7.1 million.

According to sources, the Customs staff stationed at the International Arrival Lounge of Jinnah International Airport stopped a passenger called Mutaib who arrived from Dubai.

The passenger’s bag was scanned and a detailed examination was carried out when he refused to have any dutiable items in his possession that led to the recovery of 65 iPhones with chargers, six laptops and 10 TV box devices.

Consequent to the recovery, a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Mobile phones smuggle Customs Collectorate Airport

