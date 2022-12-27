Bid to smuggle mobile phones worth Rs7.1m foiled

KARACHI: The Customs Collectorate Airport, Karachi, on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phones worth Rs7.1 million.

According to sources, the Customs staff stationed at the International Arrival Lounge of Jinnah International Airport stopped a passenger called Mutaib who arrived from Dubai.

The passenger’s bag was scanned and a detailed examination was carried out when he refused to have any dutiable items in his possession that led to the recovery of 65 iPhones with chargers, six laptops and 10 TV box devices.

Consequent to the recovery, a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022