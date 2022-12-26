AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

UK also issues travel advisory for its citizens

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Following the US Embassy security alert, advising Americans citizens against visiting Marriott hotel in Islamabad, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also issued travel advisory to British nationals on Sunday.

In its travel advisory, the FCDO has advised against all travel to: The districts of Bajuar, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province.

It also advised the British citizens against travelling to the districts of Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa; the city and district of Peshawar; travel on the N45 road, from the north of the Mardan ring-road, to the edge of the district of Chitral.

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

The FCDO also advised British nationals against travelling to Balochistan province, excluding the southern coast of Balochistan, besides the section of the N35 (or Karakoram Highway) between the Mansehra ring road and the N15/N35 Chilas interchange; and within 10 miles of the Line of Control.

The FCDO advised against all but essential travel to: Arandu town and the road between Mirkhani and Arandu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province; the southern coast of Balochistan, defined as the area south of (and including) the N10 motorway as well as the section of the N25 which runs from N10/N25 intersection to the Balochistan/Sindh border, including the port city of Gwadar; and areas of Sindh Province north of, and including, the city of Nawabshah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UK US embassy Islamabad Marriott Hotel British citizens US citizens UK FCDO US travel advisory security alert UK travel advisory

Comments

1000 characters

UK also issues travel advisory for its citizens

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post

15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Security beefed up in Islamabad

PKR again manages to show stability

Read more stories