UK also issues travel advisory for its citizens

ISLAMABAD: Following the US Embassy security alert, advising Americans citizens against visiting Marriott hotel in Islamabad, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also issued travel advisory to British nationals on Sunday.

In its travel advisory, the FCDO has advised against all travel to: The districts of Bajuar, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province.

It also advised the British citizens against travelling to the districts of Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa; the city and district of Peshawar; travel on the N45 road, from the north of the Mardan ring-road, to the edge of the district of Chitral.

The FCDO also advised British nationals against travelling to Balochistan province, excluding the southern coast of Balochistan, besides the section of the N35 (or Karakoram Highway) between the Mansehra ring road and the N15/N35 Chilas interchange; and within 10 miles of the Line of Control.

The FCDO advised against all but essential travel to: Arandu town and the road between Mirkhani and Arandu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province; the southern coast of Balochistan, defined as the area south of (and including) the N10 motorway as well as the section of the N25 which runs from N10/N25 intersection to the Balochistan/Sindh border, including the port city of Gwadar; and areas of Sindh Province north of, and including, the city of Nawabshah.

