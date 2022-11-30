AGL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
ANL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
EFERT 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
EPCL 50.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FCCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
FLYNG 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
FNEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
GGGL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
OGDC 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.21%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
TPLP 19.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 142.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.29%)
UNITY 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.6%)
WAVES 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,769 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.46%)
KSE100 42,341 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,629 Decreased By -36.3 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

  • Bomb blast targeted a police patrol in Quetta’s Baleli area
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 11:32am
Follow us

QUETTA: At least three people were killed and more than 20 wounded when a bomb blast targeted a police patrol in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday, a police official said.

The injured included cops and civilians who were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Ten terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

"A bomb blast targeted a police patrol that wounded 21 people, including 15 police officials," police official Abdul Haq told Reuters.

Police was on duty to guard a police vaccination team, he said.

Speaking to the media, Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said due to the impact of the blast, the vehicle toppled and fell into a ditch.

It is estimated that 25 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion and directed an investigation into the incident, as per Radio Pakistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the attack and instructed authorities to provide the injured persons best treatment facilities.

“All the elements involved in the incident will be brought under the grip of the law,” the CM added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar took to Twitter and said that the Quetta blast was a reminder that the “brave sons of this nation are always ready to sacrifice their lives for our safety”.

“May God raise the ranks of the martyrs and heal the injured,” he tweeted.

Quetta Quetta Blast

Comments

1000 characters

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

Internet services now operating normally in Pakistan: PTA

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

Read more stories