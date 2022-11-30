At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

QUETTA: At least three people were killed and more than 20 wounded when a bomb blast targeted a police patrol in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday, a police official said.

The injured included cops and civilians who were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Ten terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

"A bomb blast targeted a police patrol that wounded 21 people, including 15 police officials," police official Abdul Haq told Reuters.

Police was on duty to guard a police vaccination team, he said.

Speaking to the media, Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said due to the impact of the blast, the vehicle toppled and fell into a ditch.

It is estimated that 25 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion and directed an investigation into the incident, as per Radio Pakistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the attack and instructed authorities to provide the injured persons best treatment facilities.

“All the elements involved in the incident will be brought under the grip of the law,” the CM added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar took to Twitter and said that the Quetta blast was a reminder that the “brave sons of this nation are always ready to sacrifice their lives for our safety”.

“May God raise the ranks of the martyrs and heal the injured,” he tweeted.