TEVTA may start evening classes to double its enrolment: COO

FAISALABAD: Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is contemplating to start evening classes to double its enrollment from 90,000 to 180,000, said Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, Chief Operating Officer TEVTA.

In a meeting with Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that demand for skilled manpower has increased with innovation and automation in the industrial sector. He said that currently TEVTA has introduced 230 courses in 57 trades while more courses could also be added to cater to the emerging needs.

He mentioned Sector Skill Councils (SSC) and said that its problems would be resolved in consultation with the stakeholders. He said that a meeting would be arranged in TEVTA headquarter in Lahore, providing an opportunity to the industrialists to participate in it online and directly discuss and resolve their TEVTA related issues.

COO TEVTA said that a new building in Shahbazpur has been completed and we have made payment of Rs. 2 million for it. He said that a security room and water supply system is being provided to make it functional as soon as possible. About differently-able children, he said that TEVTA could arrange special courses for them on the specific request of the industrialists. He said that industrialists must inform him about new courses or change in the existing courses specifically for the challenged persons.

COO TEVTA said that a new district Board of Management (BOM) for Faisalabad has not been formed. He requested the President to nominate a suitable person to head this BOM. He asked the President Embroidery Association to inform him through FCCI about their needs of skilled persons so that it could be processed to introduce new courses or make necessary amendments in the existing courses according to their requirement of skilled manpower.

He was appreciative of the vision, positive approach and capabilities of the Dr. Khurram Tariq and said that he needs such persons in TEVTA board to make this organization globally acknowledged. He said that TEVTA was also considering relaunching “Kissan ki Betti” program for women empowerment by imparting them training in preparation, conservation of food delicacies in addition to its packing and marketing.

Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI welcomed the Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and said that he is taking necessary measures to improve the overall efficiency of TEVTA. He said that we need skilled manpower in almost all sectors and he would write to the different associations to pinpoint specific courses required to them and trained manpower could be immediately absorbed in this sector. Dr. Khurram assured that he would try to accommodate hundred percent passed out students of the TEVTA while a proposal was also under consideration to provide them reasonable stipend during internship. He also appreciated cooperation of Abid Hussain District Director TEVTA Faisalabad and Chiniot who is always available at his phone call. He said that we would make collaborated efforts to provide skilled manpower to the industrial sector and create maximum jobs for our youth.

Later Ahmad Khawar Shahzad COO TEVTA presented a bouquet and a vase of blue pottery prepared by the TEVTA students. Dr. Khurram Tariq also reciprocated and presented him FCCI shield. Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, former President Atif Munir Sheikh, Kashif Zia and other members were also present during this meeting.

