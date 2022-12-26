FWCCI urges businesses led by women to go for digital marketing

FAISALABAD: Digital Marketing is vital for business growth, women led business should fully adopt this important tool of marketing to transform from conventional push strategies to those that pull the customers, said Mrs. Rubina Amjad, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI).

She was addressing to the participants of One Day Training Program organized by FWCCI in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) here today. She said that Digital Marketing is extremely important in today’s business growth. The age of traditional marketing is now story of the past. The world of marketing has taken a new turn. She said that over a short span of few years, it has moved from the conventional push strategies to those that pull the customers. And in the transformation, the marketers around the world have adopted a multi-channel approach to attract customers.

She said that the significant part of this strategy is the social media marketing that has made obsolete the old ways of marketing. She said that unlike traditional marketing, digital marketing brings high revenue with little investment and communicates with the customers and interact huge range of customers.

She said that FWCCI has set up Women Business Incubation Centre with the main objective to provide ‘hands on support’ with state of the art infrastructure and female oriented environments, to promote women empowerment particularly for young female graduates to start their own businesses. It will also cater to ‘home based’ women entrepreneurs to venture into commercial level subsequent to export development.

With the help of slides, Manqoosh-ur-Rehman, Resource Person from SMEDA briefed the participants on the importance, potential and strengths and possible risks of Digital Marketing. He said that Digital marketing is an easy networking and communication platform that is also used for instant customer- consumer engagement. He also spoke on the objectives of Digital media marketing.

At the occasion, Qazi Saddam Naseer from SMEDA also highlighted working of SMEDA and various grants announced by the Government for SMEs growth and development.

A question-answer session was held wherein Abiha Hamid, Tehmina Pasha, Dr. Najma Afzal, Sania Tahir, Shehla Sharif and others took part. Vote of thanks was offered by Saghira Tajammal, SVP FWCCI while a large number of women were present at the occasion.

At the end, certificates were distributed to the training participants by President FWCCI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022