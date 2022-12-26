US dollar weakens

NEW YORK: The dollar slid against most currencies in choppy, thin trading on Friday as data signaled that the US economy is cooling a bit, reinforcing expectations of smaller interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve and improving investors’ risk appetite.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1% last month after climbing 0.4% in October. In the 12 months through November, the PCE index increased 5.5% after advancing 6.1% in October.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE index gained 0.2% after increasing 0.3% in October. The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.7% on a year-on-year basis in November after increasing 5.0% in October. The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for its monetary policy.

Wall Street indexes ended higher on the day, while commodity currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, which are highly sensitive to risk sentiment, also gained against the greenback. Investors also sold safe-haven Treasuries, pushing yields higher.

“Stocks are feeling a little more comfortable today. There seems to be no panic,” said Amo Sahota, executive director at FX consulting firm Klarity FX in San Francisco.

“The inflation data is moving in the right direction, although not fast enough and the growth in the US economy has not been hindered significantly. It’s growing still at a gradual pace and there’s no choking of the economy just yet,” he added.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by just 25 basis points at its next policy meeting, in January, after multiple big increases.

In afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.0619. The single European currency is on pace to end the week up 0.4%, its second straight week of gains.

Euro net longs also rose to 142,272 contracts, the largest since January 2021, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.