CM inaugurates BoK’s new HQs

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan inaugurated the Bank of Khyber (BoK) headquarter state of the art -uniquely futuristic. Muhammad Umair Zeb, Finance and Tax Analyst highlighted the addressing of CM at the opening ceremony that the Bank of Khyber is the largest bank in the province which has improved its services to meet the demand of the modern-day banking system, said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

CM praised, true to its progressive and Innovative brand attributes, BoK provides its state-of-the-art facilities enclosed within a cutting-edge modern design at Head Quarter Peshawar.

Ali Gulfaraz, CEO and MD and Management presented a financial aid cheque of PKR 20 Million on behalf of BoK employees to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for the CM KP Flood Relief Fund. The CM thanked the BoK MD and Employees and appreciated the spirit to help the flood affectees. The CM said that it is a collective responsibility to help the people affected by worst floods.

A handout said Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra congratulated the bank management and employees on having a new corporate headquarters. He said that the new building was the best designed and had a wide space for the country’s bank which, he believed, was improving greatly. The minister said that this spacious building is uniquely futuristic with state-of-the-art facilities.

Umair Zeb the analyst highlighted the speech of Ali Gulfaraz, CEO and MD of The BoK said, “BoK is committed to providing a wide array of financial services to its extensive clientele.

