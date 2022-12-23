Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at NA

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf participated in a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony.

Member of National Assembly Asiya Azeem was also present at the event. Employees belonging to the Christian community in the National Assembly, the Senate, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) participated in the event.

The Speaker National Assembly greeted the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas and expressed solidarity with the community on the behalf of parliament on this festival of joy. He further said Pakistan stood with the Christian community in their days of joy equally.

The speaker said the role of the Christian community was of key importance in the development and prosperity of Pakistan and their services in the key institutions of Pakistan was commendable. He said the Constitution of Pakistan provided equal rights to the minority community living in the country. He said the government was determined to provide equal rights to all minorities according to the Constitution of Pakistan and the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The guests present at the ceremony paid respect and gratitude to the speaker of the National Assembly for organising the auspicious ceremony and celebrating the happiness of Christmas with them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022