Pakistan

PPP leader accuses IK of victimising rivals

Naveed Butt Published 25 Dec, 2022 03:29am
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Khan who called others thieves was himself declared dishonest with irrefutable evidence.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, he said that during PTI’s era, Imran Khan crossed all limits of political victimisation against opponents.

He said that the PTI is disseminating fake news about the foreign minister’s visit. We are ready for elections because we have been serving the public since long.

Expressing his concerns, Kundi said that there is not enough budget available with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for payment of salaries.

The PPP leader said that we accept the decision of the court about Punjab government despite our objections.

He said, “We are not going to run away from the election. Parliament has made legislation on the Islamabad Local Government Election. Elections in the country will be held on time.”

