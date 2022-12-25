Govt committed to protecting minorities’ basic rights: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the government of Pakistan is committed to protect the fundamental rights of the minority community which are guaranteed and protected in the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The state was fully aware of the fundamental rights of the minority communities and appreciated their services in bringing peace, harmony and political stability in the country, the president said in a message on the occasion of Christmas.

“I am delighted that the government has taken a lot of steps to empower the minorities in Pakistan and they have been serving in all spheres of life. Undoubtedly, the minorities in Pakistan are actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country,” he added.

On the occasion of Christmas, the president extended his heartiest felicitations to the Christian brethren in Pakistan and all over the world.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, had explained all the principles of making this society stable before the formation of Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam had said, “With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve” the president said, adding that they had to move forward as a nation, the constitution of Pakistan had guaranteed rights to all citizens irrespective of their religion, caste and creed.

Today, he said, millions of Christians all around the world and in Pakistan celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ who was sent to this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for the entire humanity.

The president said: “The day of Christmas reminds us of values preached by Jesus Christ of love, peace, tolerance and humanity. As Muslims, we respect Jesus Christ as one of the great prophets of God Almighty.”

On this auspicious occasion, the president also appreciated the valuable services of all minorities, especially the Christian community, for their country, especially in the field of health and education.

“I pay tribute to all of them for their patriotic and sincere services to this country and I am confident that they would continue to play their role as harbingers of peace and prosperity in Pakistan,” he added.