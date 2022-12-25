NUML varsity’s pro-rector meets Centaurus CEO

ISLAMABAD: Maj Gen Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) (Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military) Pro-Rector of NUML University called upon the CEO of Centaurus and former president of ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan to discuss the challenges and opportunities towards establishing sustainable development linkage between academia and industry.

Sardar Yasir greatly appreciated the efforts of the pro-rector towards the development of the institute over the past 4 years and especially acknowledged his contribution towards the development of future campuses in Punjab and KPK in addition to the development of a new incubation block within the Islamabad campus.

