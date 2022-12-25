Multiple bids for smuggling foiled

KARACHI: Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi foiled multiple attempts of smuggling.

According to the details, ASO staff posted at the RCD Highway Mochko check post while checking passenger bus arriving from Balochistan recovered smuggled goods worth millions.

iPhones/Smartphones, Tablets, Sewing machines, Iranian cooking oil, Foreign cigarettes, Foreign ladies/gents cloth and other miscellaneous items were recovered. A case under the Customs Act has been registered.

In the second operation, a truck filled with garbage was intercepted at Nazimabad area. The staff has recovered Indian smuggled guttka worth Rs40.5 million. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022