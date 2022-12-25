US, London markets closed for Christmas

NEW YORK/LONDON: The London markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, while the US will be closed on Monday.
NEW YORK/LONDON: The London markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, while the US will be closed on Monday.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 25
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.48
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 25
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
318
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 25
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 25
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 25
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 25
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
63
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 25
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
476.87
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 25
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 25
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.36
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 25
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
58.40
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hub Power Co. / Dec 25
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
8,316,311
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Dec 25
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
6,853,755
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 25
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
6,114,135
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 25
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
5,340,591
▼ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Dec 25
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
5,227,500
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 25
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
5,079,564
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Dec 25
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
5,075,205
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 25
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
4,658,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Dec 25
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
4,592,841
▼ 0.00
|
Lotte Chemical / Dec 25
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
4,504,939
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 23
|
226.70
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 23
|
225.70
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 23
|
132.91
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 23
|
0.93
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 23
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Dec 23
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 23
|
4.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 23
|
3844.82
|
India Sensex / Dec 23
|
59845.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 23
|
26235.25
|
Nasdaq / Dec 23
|
10497.86
|
Hang Seng / Dec 23
|
19593.06
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 23
|
7473.01
|
Dow Jones / Dec 23
|
33203.93
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 23
|
13940.93
|
France CAC40 / Dec 23
|
6507.90
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 23
|
79.56
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 23
|
16935
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 23
|
152006
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 23
|
1798.20
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 23
|
85.21
