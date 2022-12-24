AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson

Reuters Published 24 Dec, 2022 03:22pm
Follow us

KYIV: At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.

Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”

Blast kills official in Russia-controlled Ukraine town: authorities

“These are not military facilities,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, adding that the attacks were “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

Kherson Russian strike Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Kyrylo Tymoshenko

