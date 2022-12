FRANKFURT: European Central Bank policymaker Isabel Schnabel sees little risk of raising borrowing costs too far at present given that interest rates are still very low after they are adjusted for inflation, she said in an interview published on Saturday.

ECB’s might raise interest rates at current pace for a while

“The danger of overreacting continues to be limited, as real interest rates are still very low,” Schnabel told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.