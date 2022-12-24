AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father

AFP Published 24 Dec, 2022 11:55am
Follow us

SAO PAULO: Pele’s daughter posted a photo of the Brazilian football legend from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption “one more night together.”

In the photo, Kely Cristina Nascimento is seen hugging her 82-year-old father, with only one side of his face visible in the image. Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.

“We’re still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” Nascimento wrote below the photo shared on Instagram around 11:00 pm local time (Saturday 0200 GMT).

On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is staying, announced that his colon cancer was showing “progression” and he needed “more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure.”

Minutes earlier, Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, another one of Pele’s daughters, had announced on Instagram that their father would spend Christmas at the hospital.

Last Sunday, Nascimento had posted a photo of Arantes massaging their father’s left foot as he watched the World Cup final on TV.

After the match, Pele congratulated Argentine Lionel Messi for his “deserved” victory against France.

During this World Cup, Pele saw Neymar equal his international goal-scoring record for the Selecao (77).

Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer worsens

Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time and has received several messages of support since his hospitalization, including from the French star Kylian Mbappe, who called on followers to “pray for the King.”

Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.

Pele's Kely Cristina Nascimento

Comments

1000 characters

‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1mn without power

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

Read more stories