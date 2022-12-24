AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds

AFP Published 24 Dec, 2022 11:16am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty Friday of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a drunken argument after a celebrity party near Hollywood in 2020.

A trial in Los Angeles heard how he had ordered her to “Dance, bitch” as he shot at her several times while she stood on the road.

Lanez, 30, faces a possible 22 years in jail after being convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Jurors took just a few hours to return their verdict after a trial that had heard how the “WAP” hitmaker had been in a car with Lanez, his bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner’s luxury home in July of 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion – whose real name is Megan Pete – told the court how she and Lanez had developed an intimate relationship in the months before the incident.

Harris, who only learned of the sexual relationship that night, had a “crush” on Lanez, she told the court, and an argument then erupted in the car, with Megan Thee Stallion demanding to be let out of the vehicle.

The “Savage” singer said she saw Lanez pointing a gun at her and opening fire “after he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’”

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear the gun going off and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me,” she told the court.

“I did not know he had a gun that night.”

In pain and bleeding from both feet, Megan Thee Stallion – who was wearing only a thong bikini – eventually agreed to get back into the car. “He started apologizing,” she said, and said to her: “‘Don’t say anything and I’ll give you a million dollars.’”

Police stopped the car a short time later, and Megan Thee Stallion was taken to a hospital, initially telling police she had cut her feet on broken glass.

She testified that she had been reluctant to tell police what had happened because she feared what they would do.

“At the time, we are at the height of police brutality… I felt like if I said this man has just shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later,” she said.

‘Disrespected’

Prosecutor Kathy Ta said the row had come to a head because Lanez felt Megan Thee Stallion had “disrespected” his musical career.

“The defendant had a bruised ego because Megan was more successful than him,” Ta told jurors in her closing argument this week.

“She’s just disrespecting his rapping… He had a massive ego and could not handle being disrespected.”

Legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer set to enthral audiences as part of Dubai Shopping Festival

Lanez’s lawyer, George Mgdesyan contended the investigation had been botched, and that police had jumped to conclusions.

He insisted Harris was “the one who shot her friend” and that it had been a “case about jealousy” that had also involved a fistfight between the two women.

On the stand, Harris, who had been brought in as a prosecution witness but turned hostile on the stand, testified that she did not know who fired the shots, despite having left a voicemail message on the night of the incident in which she said: “Tory shot Meg.”

Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – is scheduled to be sentenced on January 27.

He was remanded in custody immediately after Friday’s hearing.

Megan Thee Stallion told the court during the trial she felt she had “been turned into some kind of villain,” in the wake of the shooting, with the male-dominated rap world frequently seeming to be against her, and critical of her decision to press charges against Lanez.

The case has provoked discussion of misogynoir – a term coined to denote the specific prejudice Black women face – in the mostly male world of hip-hop.

Commentators have highlighted Megan Thee Stallion’s uncompromising lyrics, in which she speaks openly about her agency and her own sexual desires – something that some see as at odds with the subservient role often expected of women in the genre.

LOS ANGELES Rapper Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion Kelsey Harris Kylie Jenner’s

Comments

1000 characters

Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1mn without power

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

Read more stories