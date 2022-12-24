Senate passes ICT LG (amendment) bill

ISLAMABAD: Just a day after its passage from the National Assembly, the upper house of the parliament, Friday, passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2022, as opposition lambasted Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for “suddenly” summoning the Senate session requisitioned by the government without taking the opposition into loop.

“Stop these stealthy midnight attacks on the parliament; stop undermining the dignity and sovereignty of this august house,” deplored Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem.

The Senate’s 323rd session was prorogued only 25 minutes after it was summoned—apparently to only pass the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2022.

This bill was not part of the agenda of the hurriedly-called Senate session and was introduced in the supplementary agenda.

This infuriated the opposition lawmakers who came down hard on the chairman Senate for “blindly toeing the line of government.”

The opposition then staged a walkout of the house but returned to the house later.

Sanjrani also drew opposition’s ire for not referring the bill to the relevant standing committee and putting it before the house for passage.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2022 is aimed at increasing the number of union councils in ICT from 101 to 125 and direct election of mayor and deputy mayor.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed as being in violation of the law, the federal government’s decision to increase the number of UCs in ICT from 101 to 125, indicating that the LG elections in ICT would be held on the already announced date of December 31.

The Interior Ministry, Monday, notified that the number of UCs in ICT was increased from 101 to 125 under Sections 4(1) and 6(1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act 2015.

This move was strongly criticised by different political and public circles that saw it as a measure to delay the LG polls against the backdrop of increased public popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that won most of the recent by-polls of the assemblies.

The Section 4(1) states that the government shall, by notification, specify the local area as UCs within the jurisdiction of ICT.

Section 6(1) reads that the government shall, by notification in the official gazette, determine the number of UCs within ICT.

But, in its order issued Tuesday, the ECP, under Article 140A(2) and Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, as well as other relevant laws, declared that the federal government’s Monday notification was in violation of Section 4 (4) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act 2015. The Section 4(4) restricts the government from altering the limits of local area in ICT after the announcement of LG election schedule in that area.

Article 140A (2) of the constitution provides that LG elections shall be held by the ECP.

Article 218 (3) states that it shall be the duty of the ECP to organise and conduct elections and to ensure that the polls are conducted “honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.”

