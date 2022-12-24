KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 23, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
150,725,965 90,816,792 5,156,750,644 2,991,351,382
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 383,622,202 (260,817,117) 122,805,085
Local Individuals 3,819,335,968 (3,951,785,137) (132,449,168)
Local Corporates 2,666,331,624 (2,656,687,541) 9,644,083
