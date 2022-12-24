KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pakistan Synthetics Ltd - - - - 23.01.2023 16.01.2023 to 02.30.P.M 23.01.2023 EOGM Kohinoor Spinning - - - - 21.01.2023 14.01.2023 to Mills Limited EOGM 21.01.2023 Yousaf Weaving - - - - 21.01.2023 14.01.2023 to Mills Limited EOGM 21.01.2023 Sindh Abadgars Sugar 30.06.2022 Nil (40.940) (3.93) 20.01.2023 14.01.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 04.00.P.M 20.01.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022