Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Pakistan Synthetics
Ltd - - - - 23.01.2023 16.01.2023 to
02.30.P.M 23.01.2023
EOGM
Kohinoor Spinning - - - - 21.01.2023 14.01.2023 to
Mills Limited EOGM 21.01.2023
Yousaf Weaving - - - - 21.01.2023 14.01.2023 to
Mills Limited EOGM 21.01.2023
Sindh Abadgars Sugar 30.06.2022 Nil (40.940) (3.93) 20.01.2023 14.01.2023 to
Mills Limited Year End 04.00.P.M 20.01.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments