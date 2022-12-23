Actor Ushna Shah announces engagement to golfer Hamza Amin

Actor Ushna Shah announced her engagement to Hamza Amin on Instagram on Friday. The couple had reportedly been dating for a little while.

She posted pictures of the engagement, writing, "Meet my missing puzzle piece. Munda Sohna Vee Eh Te Changa Vee. Bismillah Kariye!"

Photo: Instagram @ushnashah

Fellow actors Saboor Aly, Sana Javed, Ayeza Khan and fellow well-wishers all joined in to congratulate the couple.

Photo: Instagram @ushnashah

Shah was recently seen in 'Habs' alongside Feroze Khan, her sister Irsa Ghazal, Saba Faisal and Ayesha Omar. She also starred in the drama 'Parizaad' which was liked by audiences and critics.