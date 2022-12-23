AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
EPCL 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FNEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.53%)
OGDC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.79%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.97%)
TPL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.84%)
TRG 112.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.78%)
UNITY 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.69%)
WAVES 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Passport control staff strike at UK airports

AFP Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 03:12pm
Follow us

LONDON: Passengers at UK airports on Friday faced long delays as Border Force officers walked out in the latest of a string of strikes by public sector workers over pay.

The action follows stoppages this week by nurses and ambulance workers, angered by the government’s refusal to increase pay following years of wage stagnation and a cost of living crisis that has seen inflation running at nearly 11 percent.

Around 1,000 workers at six UK airports were taking part in Friday’s stoppage organised by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) – the first of eight planned between Friday and January 1.

The government has drafted in armed forces personnel and civil servants to operate passport booths at the six airports – Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester and the southern coast port of Newhaven.

Travellers, however, were warned to expect delays amid fears that long queues at passport control could lead to people being held on planes, disrupting subsequent departures.

Around a quarter of a million passengers are due to arrive at affected airports on Friday.

Heathrow ground handling staff suspend strike

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said many Border Force employees were struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Forty thousand of our members are using food banks. 45,000 of them are claiming in-work benefits. They are the in-work poor,” he told BBC radio, adding that the dispute was also about pensions and job security.

The past year has seen strike action in a range of sectors from dock workers to lawyers as decades-high inflation has eroded earnings.

The government insists it must stick to more modest increases for public sector workers recommended by independent pay review bodies in order to bring inflation under control.

Postal delivery staff belonging to the Communication Workers Union (CWU) meanwhile walked out on Friday for the fifth time this month.

National Highways workers responsible for motorways and major roads in London and southeast England, represented by the PCS, were also on Friday continuing their own four-day walkout which started on Thursday.

Railway workers will stage another strike from 6:00 pm on Friday, Christmas Eve until December 27.

And on Saturday some London bus workers and Environment Agency employees will also launch separate waves of action.

The Border Force strikes will take place every day for the rest of the year, except December 27.

UK airports PCS Public and Commercial Services Border Force

Comments

1000 characters

Passport control staff strike at UK airports

CM Punjab de-notification: Parvez Elahi moves LHC

PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains under stress against US dollar

APTMA says textile exports may fall below $1bn a month from Jan 2023

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Afghanistan’s Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

Pakistan’s auto parts maker extends production shutdown amid drop in sales

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.7 against dollar

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Read more stories