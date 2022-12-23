AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
EPCL 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FNEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.53%)
OGDC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.79%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.97%)
TPL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.84%)
TRG 112.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.78%)
UNITY 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.69%)
WAVES 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shares log worst week in six months on Fed rate fears, COVID worries

Reuters Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 03:32pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares posted their worst week in six months as robust U.S. economic data revived concerns of higher interest rate hikes, while a surge in COVID-19 infections in China also dampened risk appetite.

India’s benchmark Nifty 50 slipped below the 18,000 mark on Friday and closed down 1.77% at 17,806.80, lowest since Oct. 28.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.61% to 59,845.29, and closed below 60,000 for the first time since Oct. 28, marking the worst week for the Nifty and Sensex in six months. Both the indexes fell over 2.4% on a weekly basis.

Wall Street fell sharply overnight after a resilient final estimate of third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product and other data fuelled worries that the Federal Reserve would keep hiking interest rates for longer than feared.

Meanwhile, China is expecting a peak in COVID-19 infections within a week, a health official said, with authorities predicting extra strain on the country’s health system.

Indian shares extend losses on COVID, inflation worries

All the Indian sectoral indexes declined.

The pharma index has outperformed the markets this week, rising 1.17%, compared with a 2.53% fall for the Nifty.

However, analysts said it was unlikely there would be a repeat of the pharma rally seen during the previous waves of the pandemic.

“It’s unwise to chase pharma stocks just on hopes that they will do very well because COVID-19 is coming back,” said Neeraj Dewan, director, Quantum Securities. The “fear of the unknown” is not prevalent anymore, he added.

Metals fell the most, among major sectors, losing over 4.4% on Friday on COVID-19 concerns in China, the world’s largest consumer of steel.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Shares log worst week in six months on Fed rate fears, COVID worries

CM Punjab de-notification: Parvez Elahi moves LHC

PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains under stress against US dollar

APTMA says textile exports may fall below $1bn a month from Jan 2023

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.7 against dollar

Afghanistan’s Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

Pakistan’s auto parts maker extends production shutdown amid drop in sales

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Read more stories