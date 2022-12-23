Flood-hit people: Agreement worth $1m signed with Indonesia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia on Thursday signed a grant agreement worth $1 million on humanitarian assistance for floods affected people of Pakistan.

In this regard a ceremony was held here which was attended by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio.

As per the agreement the Indonesian government will grant $ one million for addressing the impact of devastating floods in Pakistan.

This grant shall be utilised in the recovery and rehabilitation of the most vulnerable population to meet the basic need of food, nutrition, and shelter in the aftermath of the 2022 Pakistan Floods. A portion of the grant could be employed for resilience and disaster preparedness interventions in Pakistan.

The NDMA chairman expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Indonesia for showing solidarity and extending humanitarian relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

The Indonesian ambassador reiterated to continue the support of vulnerable communities in the flood-affected areas by the Government of Indonesia.

