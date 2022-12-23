Shujaat, Zardari discuss political situation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain visited Bilawal House to meet Asif Zardari on Thursday evening.

He was accompanied by federal minister Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain.

Both the sides discussed current political situation in the country.

Asif Zardari had arrived in the city last Sunday to play his role in a situation when Imran Khan had announced dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies. Since then, he has held successive meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain.

There were reports that Zardari was interested in fielding his party candidate for the office of chief minister of Punjab in case of removal of Ch Pervaiz Elahi. However, he made an announcement a day earlier that he would support Hamza Shehbaz for the post.

Meanwhile, both Zardari and Shujaat have discussed the available options to defeat Imran Khan’s attempt of dissolving the provincial assemblies. The meeting of both the leaders have attained further importance in this background, said political analysts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022