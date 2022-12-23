Drugs worth Rs15m seized at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth Rs15 million.

According to the sources, the customs staff posted at international departure stopped the suitcases of two Pakistani passengers named Hamdullah and Abdul Latif travelling to Jeddah during custom scanning which led to the recovery of 1130 grams of heroin powder and 260 grams of Amphetamine crystal drugs. The drugs were skillfully concealed under the handle rods and inner cardboard of the suitcases. The market value of the confiscated contraband goods is estimated to be Rs. 15 million.

Consequent to the recovery, both passengers were taken into custody after registering a case under the Customs and Narcotics Act.

