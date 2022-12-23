AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

700 SU candidates interviewed: 300 contenders selected for scholarships under SEEF

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: Interviews of 700 Sindh University candidates were conducted for 300 scholarships under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF) by a team from the provincial department of education and literacy, and the final list of successful candidates was handed over to the Students Financial Aid Office for disbursement of cheques.

A team of the provincial education department reached Sindh University and completed the interviews of 700 candidates within two days. It selected the 300 male and female students for the scholarships solely on merit.

After completing the interviews, the members of the Sindh Government's Interviews Committee called on the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, in which the VC asked them to recommend an increase in the scholarship slots for the students of the University of Sindh.

He said that a large number of students studying at the University of Sindh campuses belonged to rural areas of the province, whose financial resources were very limited and they came from a very humble monetary background, adding that consequently, there was a need to increase the scholarship slots for them.

Sindh Education Department officials assured the Vice-Chancellor that they will try to persuade the concerned authorities to increase the scholarship slots from 300 to 500 next year.

Appreciating the transparent system of the Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO) and the efforts of Director Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Officer Qamar Nangraj and their team, they said that the distribution of scholarships in the University of Sindh was being done in a very apparent manner based on merit.

It should be noted that the University of Sindh used to get only 50 slots of scholarships under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund in the past, but due to the constant correspondence and efforts taken by the Vice-Chancellor, the scholarship slots have been increased to 300 from the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh University SU SEEF Sindh Educational Endowment Fund

Comments

1000 characters

700 SU candidates interviewed: 300 contenders selected for scholarships under SEEF

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Rain- and flood-hit farmers: Three markup waiver and financing schemes announced

Farm mechanisation: Markup subsidy, risk sharing scheme announced

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Move to bring 2m retailers into tax net: Senate body clears bill on tax laws

Imported soybean: Federal govt approves release of 9 consignments

Read more stories