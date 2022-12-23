700 SU candidates interviewed: 300 contenders selected for scholarships under SEEF

HYDERABAD: Interviews of 700 Sindh University candidates were conducted for 300 scholarships under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF) by a team from the provincial department of education and literacy, and the final list of successful candidates was handed over to the Students Financial Aid Office for disbursement of cheques.

A team of the provincial education department reached Sindh University and completed the interviews of 700 candidates within two days. It selected the 300 male and female students for the scholarships solely on merit.

After completing the interviews, the members of the Sindh Government's Interviews Committee called on the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, in which the VC asked them to recommend an increase in the scholarship slots for the students of the University of Sindh.

He said that a large number of students studying at the University of Sindh campuses belonged to rural areas of the province, whose financial resources were very limited and they came from a very humble monetary background, adding that consequently, there was a need to increase the scholarship slots for them.

Sindh Education Department officials assured the Vice-Chancellor that they will try to persuade the concerned authorities to increase the scholarship slots from 300 to 500 next year.

Appreciating the transparent system of the Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO) and the efforts of Director Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Officer Qamar Nangraj and their team, they said that the distribution of scholarships in the University of Sindh was being done in a very apparent manner based on merit.

It should be noted that the University of Sindh used to get only 50 slots of scholarships under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund in the past, but due to the constant correspondence and efforts taken by the Vice-Chancellor, the scholarship slots have been increased to 300 from the current fiscal year.

