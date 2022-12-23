KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 22, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
263,503,330 144,802,567 8,303,493,609 4,476,085,282
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 663,601,941 (657,174,915) 6,427,026
Local Individuals 5,742,544,701 (5,854,586,869) -112,042,167
Local Corporates 4,529,346,665 (4,423,731,523) 105,615,141
