AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:43pm
Follow us

BERLIN: Germany appealed to the European Union on Thursday to consider regulating “abrupt” and “arbitrary” decisions at Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover.

Economy ministry state secretary Sven Giegold of the Green party wrote to the EU Commission citing his “great concern” about policy zig-zagging at the troubled social media platform.

In the letter Giegold also posted on Twitter, he said the Commission should carry out the necessary reviews as soon as possible to declare Twitter a “gatekeeper” under the bloc’s new Digital Markets Act.

The designation subjects companies with a dominant market position to particular scrutiny.

He also called for the complementary Digital Services Act, which comes into force in February 2024, to prevent “capricious deplatforming” of users.

Elon Musk expects Twitter to be ‘cash flow break-even’ next year

The DSA was designed to combat online hate speech, disinformation and piracy in Europe at a time when much of the internet content seen by EU citizens is controlled by US-based companies.

Giegold cited his concerns about “Twitter’s platform rules and their abrupt changes and arbitrary application” in the letter to Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

“The EU should use all the possibilities at its disposal to protect competition and freedom of speech on digital platforms,” he said.

The eight weeks that Musk has officially owned Twitter have been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

Musk’s takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing in scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue.

Giegold said banning journalists’ accounts and restricting links to rivals “threaten not only free competition but also pose a risk for democracy as well as freedom of speech, information and the press”.

European Union Twitter Elon Musk

Comments

1000 characters

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter

Elahi 'constitutionally' no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

Decision to dissolve KP assembly postponed: Mahmood

Rupee closes with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan would need another IMF programme post elections: report

KSE-100 gains 495 points, but closes shy of 40,000

Within a week: OGDCL makes yet another oil & gas discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rises on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs

Read more stories