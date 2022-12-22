AGL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
ANL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
AVN 68.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.22%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
EFERT 78.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.34%)
EPCL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.43%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 72.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.65%)
PAEL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.65%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.22%)
TPLP 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
TRG 115.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.51%)
UNITY 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WAVES 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, energy stocks push UK’s FTSE 100 to over one-week high

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 02:06pm
Follow us

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed to its highest level in more than a week, as strong gains in energy and financial stocks offset worries about a decline in Britain’s economy.

The FTSE 100, which houses major export-oriented firms, rose 0.3%, while the more domestically-oriented FTSE 250 added 0.1%.

The energy sector climbed 0.6% tracking oil prices that rose on tight crude stocks in the US, the world’s largest crude oil importer.

Banks added 0.3% by 8:08 GMT.

Britain’s economic activity shrunk by a bigger-than-expected 0.3% in the third quarter, as declines in manufacturing and construction dragged the headline gross domestic product figure down.

UK’s FTSE 100 climbs on boost from energy firms, retailers

Among the losers, the real estate sector fell 0.1%.

In company news, gas production at Shell’s Prelude floating liquefied natural gas site off Western Australia was suspended following a small fire. But, the oil giant added 0.6%.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Banks, energy stocks push UK’s FTSE 100 to over one-week high

Rupee closes with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan would need another IMF programme post elections: report

FM Bilawal's talks with Blinken productive and comprehensive: FO

Within a week: OGDCL makes yet another oil & gas discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rises on tight US stocks as winter blast hits

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs

‘Exchange losses’: Non-provision of needed funds worries Petroleum Division

Key phrase: ‘structural reforms’

Read more stories