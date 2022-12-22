AGL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
ANL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
AVN 68.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.22%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
EFERT 78.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.34%)
EPCL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.43%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 72.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.65%)
PAEL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.65%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.22%)
TPLP 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
TRG 115.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.51%)
UNITY 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WAVES 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

France fines Microsoft 60 million euros over advertising cookies

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2022 01:29pm
Follow us

PARIS: France’s privacy watchdog said Thursday it has fined US tech giant Microsoft 60 million euros ($64 million) for foisting advertising cookies on users.

In the largest fine imposed in 2022, the National Commission for Technology and Freedoms (CNIL) said Microsoft’s search engine Bing had not set up a system allowing users to refuse cookies as simply as accepting them.

The French regulator said that after investigations it found that “when users visited this site, cookies were deposited on their terminal without their consent, while these cookies were used, among others, for advertising purposes.”

It also “observed that there was no button allowing to refuse the deposit of cookies as easily as accepting it.”

The CNIL said the fine was justified in part because of the profits the company made from advertising profits indirectly generated from the data collected via cookies – tiny data files that track online browsing.

Microsoft to roll out ‘data boundary’ for EU customers from Jan. 1

The company has been given three months to rectify the issue, with a potential further penalty of 60,000 euros per day overdue.

Last year the CNIL said it would carry out a year of checks against sites not following the rules on using web cookies.

Google and Facebook were sanctioned last year by the CNI with fines of 150 million and 60 million euros respectively for similar breaches.

france National Commission for Technology and Freedoms US tech giant Microsoft

Comments

1000 characters

France fines Microsoft 60 million euros over advertising cookies

Rupee closes with marginal loss against US dollar

FM Bilawal's talks with Blinken productive and comprehensive: FO

Within a week: OGDCL makes yet another oil & gas discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rises on tight US stocks as winter blast hits

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs

‘Exchange losses’: Non-provision of needed funds worries Petroleum Division

Key phrase: ‘structural reforms’

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Read more stories