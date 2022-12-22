Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) for Pakistan floods 2022 on Wednesday.

Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) called on the prime minister and presented him a copy of 4RF report. Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah and other senior officials of the Planning Ministry were also present in the meeting.

The PDSI minister apprised the prime minister that 4RF document was the action plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the damages caused by the recent climate-induced floods.

The document Is based on the loss and damage estimated in the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, which was launched in late October this year, the prime minister was informed. The minister for planning further briefed that the 4RF document contained short-, medium- and long-term climate-resilient strategy.

The premier appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, development partners, line ministries, the NDMA, and the provincial governments for adopting a whole of Pakistan and inclusive approach in bringing out this important framework. He congratulated the minister for PDSI and his team for their hard work.

The prime minister directed that necessary efforts must be made for effective pitching of this framework in the upcoming Development Conference, scheduled to be held on 9th January 2023 at Geneva, Switzerland.

