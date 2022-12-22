AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.15%)
AVN 67.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.41%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.28%)
EFERT 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.12%)
EPCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
FFL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.95%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.54%)
PAEL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PRL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.3%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.42%)
TRG 109.03 Decreased By ▼ -9.58 (-8.08%)
UNITY 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.27%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,895 Decreased By -55.4 (-1.4%)
BR30 13,761 Decreased By -254.2 (-1.81%)
KSE100 39,490 Increased By 147.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 14,526 Increased By 66.5 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction...
Recorder Report Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 09:46am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) for Pakistan floods 2022 on Wednesday.

Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) called on the prime minister and presented him a copy of 4RF report. Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah and other senior officials of the Planning Ministry were also present in the meeting.

The PDSI minister apprised the prime minister that 4RF document was the action plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the damages caused by the recent climate-induced floods.

Flood victims in Sindh: World Bank approves financing for 5 projects

The document Is based on the loss and damage estimated in the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, which was launched in late October this year, the prime minister was informed. The minister for planning further briefed that the 4RF document contained short-, medium- and long-term climate-resilient strategy.

The premier appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, development partners, line ministries, the NDMA, and the provincial governments for adopting a whole of Pakistan and inclusive approach in bringing out this important framework. He congratulated the minister for PDSI and his team for their hard work.

The prime minister directed that necessary efforts must be made for effective pitching of this framework in the upcoming Development Conference, scheduled to be held on 9th January 2023 at Geneva, Switzerland.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif floods Ahsan iqbal PM Shehbaz Sharif Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories