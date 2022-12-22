Commercial units: NA sub-committee to examine lease issue

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works constituted a sub-committee to check the lease issue of commercial units as well as case of allotment of residential accommodations and all other cases of similar nature.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works of the National Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Ibadullah Khan.

The committee approved the minutes of the meeting held on 12th October 2022. They also discussed the previous recommendations of the committee.

The Director General, Estate Office, Islamabad briefed the committee that allotment of federal government accommodation during last three months was made on General Waiting List and prescribed all the rules/merit.

He briefed the committee and provides the complete list of category-wise application for federal government accommodation, General Waiting List and non-occupied allotted government accommodation on the allotment on General Waiting List.

The committee was also informed regarding commercial properties leased out by the Estate Office in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, and recovery detail.

The issue of encroachment on government houses was considered in the meeting. Action will be taken against those who have encroached on government houses or given them on rent to someone else, said the DG Estate Office.

The Estate Office does not have the enforcement to eliminate all these encroachments, said Joint Secretary Estate. We will take action against them along with the CDA, said the officials. The committee recommended for providing report of practical action in the next meeting.

The Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) briefed the committee on the latest progress on the projects of FGEHA (Thalian, BharaKahu, and Skyline apartments) and informed the committee about the delay and consequently of handing over the possession of the plots/apartments to the applicants.

He also briefed the details of number of applications and allotment (consent/offer letters) of plots in the housing schemes launched by FGEHA to the employees of constitutional bodies and especially the employees of the National Assembly.

The Director General, Pakistan Public Works Department briefed on the previous recommendation of the Standing Committee. He informed that instructions has been issued to all executive engineers that in future completion certificates for development schemes of MNAs should be issued subject to the satisfaction by the concerned MNA.

