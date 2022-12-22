AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
AVN 67.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.41%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
EFERT 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.62%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
FFL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.28%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.16%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
OGDC 71.11 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.84%)
PAEL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-5.61%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
PRL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.64%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.83%)
TRG 111.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.22 (-6.09%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.13%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,896 Decreased By -54.6 (-1.38%)
BR30 13,746 Decreased By -269.6 (-1.92%)
KSE100 39,531 Increased By 188.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 14,544 Increased By 84.2 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA releases annual report

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of 2,159 food businesses and disposed of an assortment of adulterated and unwholesome food worth millions of rupees during the current year, 2022.

This was informed by the Authority on Wednesday while sharing the annual performance report 2022. In the report, the authority has covered the activities of the operations wing, food lab, medical lab and trading school.

According to statistics, the provincial food regulatory body discarded 2,451,643 litres of impure milk; 77,366 litres of reused oil; 142,577kg of substandard meat; 67,136kg of tainted spices and 66,195kg of pulses. Further, PFA uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing on 18,080 marla land for irrigating vegetables with sewerage and industrial wastewater.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said the authority discarded unhealthy food for failing to meet the food safety and quality standards. He also informed that the food authority imposed hefty fines on 4,526 cafes, restaurants, tuck shops and other eateries at the motorway service area over multiple violations.

He further said that PFA had approved 2,197 food labels and registered 1,420 food products during the current year. The Punjab Food Authority also conducted as many as 56,446 medical screening tests of food handlers/workers among 531 people found ill who were suffering from hepatitis and tuberculosis (TB), he added.

Moreover, the Training Schools of PFA had given Level-1 Training to 45,237 workers and Level-2 training to 2,914 people in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Food Authority PFA Muddassir Riaz Malik PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik

Comments

1000 characters
Shauka Dec 22, 2022 07:12am
Do more and constantly without any intervals and punish the repeater with exterme
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PFA releases annual report

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories