Ismail Industries signs contract with SAP

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: The Ismail Industries Limited, one of the major Pakistani confectionery and snack food manufacturers, has signed a roadmap contract with SAP for digitisation of business functions across all its operations.

SAP has successfully provided a holistic solution to one of the largest manufacturers in Pakistan to improve its core system and move to the cloud.

Ismail Industries is a family-run business and requires a massive investment to meet the challenges of complete digitisation.

Although Ismail Industries is an existing customer of SAP ERP Central Component (ECC), this new agreement intends to assist Ismail Industries in their expansion plans to reach global markets in the UAE and Europe.

The transformation will provide ease in terms of data gathering and real-time reporting in six diverse businesses that Ismail Industries operates.

SAP has provided various solutions, enabling the manufacturer to move to strategic procurement and improve its supply chain and human capital management. These solutions include RISE with SAP for core operations, SAP Ariba, Digital Board Room Solutions, SAP Analytics Cloud, Success Factors and Integrated Business Planning.

“This digital transformation initiative will take Ismail Industries to new heights. As leaders in our industry, we have been relying on the SAP software for quite some time, and now we look forward to adopting SAP’s latest technologies to be able to take the quality products, that our customers have come to love and trust, to other international markets”, said Hamid Ismail, Director Ismail Industries Ltd, CEO Bisconni, SnackCity, and Ismail Global Trading LLC.

Elaborating on the same, Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, said, “We are proud to be selected as the digital transformation partner for Ismail Industries in order to help them with their strategic vision, daily operations as well as their expansion plans. This builds on over a decade of us being providers of their enterprise resource planning software.”

SAP Pakistan has strengthened its customer relationship by providing end-to-end solution with seamless execution. Digital transformation stands at SAP’s core, and fundamentally changes how businesses operate and deliver value to the customers.

