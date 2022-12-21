AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
Pakistan’s REER index falls to 98.8 in November

BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2022 04:48pm
Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) saw a significant decrease in November, as it clocked in at 98.8 compared to 100.2 in October, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

As per the data, the REER increased by 0.20% on a yearly basis. On a monthly basis, the REER value declined by 1.34%.

A REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive, while imports are expensive. Experts say that a REER close to 100 means that the currency does not favour export competitiveness or imports.

The SBP says a REER index of 100 should not be misinterpreted as denoting the equilibrium value of the currency. “Movement of the REER away from 100 simply reflects changes relative to its average value in 2010 and is unrelated to its equilibrium value,” the central bank said in an explanatory note on the topic.

Pakistan’s REER rises to 17-month high at 100.4 in October

Experts attributed the development to rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar during the month of November, whereas the inflation rate also slowed down to 23.84% in comparison to 26.6% in October.

Market experts say the decrease in REER value makes Pakistan’s exports more competitive.

What is REER?

As per the central bank, REER is an index of the price of a basket of goods in one country relative to the price of the same basket in that country’s major trading partners.

“The prices of these baskets expressed in the same currency using the nominal exchange rate with each trading partner. The price of each trading partner’s basket is weighted by its share in imports, exports, or total foreign trade,” the SBP website says.

