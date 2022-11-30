AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s REER rises to 17-month high at 100.4 in October

Pakistan's Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) saw a significant increase in October, as it clocked in at 100.4...
BR Web Desk Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 07:06pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) saw a significant increase in October, as it clocked in at 100.4 compared to 90.7 in September, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

As per the data, the REER increased by 10.63% on a yearly basis. This is the highest REER value since May 2021, when it stood at 102.2.

A REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive, while imports are expensive. Experts say that a rear close to 100 means that the currency does not favour export competitiveness or imports.

Pakistan’s REER falls to 90.9 in September

The SBP says a REER index of 100 should not be misinterpreted as denoting the equilibrium value of the currency. “Movement of the REER away from 100 simply reflects changes relative to its average value in 2010 and is unrelated to its equilibrium value,” the central bank said in an explanatory note on the topic.

Experts attributed the development to rupee’s recent appreciation against the US dollar and high inflation rate.

“Rupee recovered significantly in October and inflation rate continued to remain high, staying above 25%, which drove REER upwards,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company told Business Recorder

The market expert shared that the increase in REER value makes Pakistan’s exports less competitive.

What is REER?

As per the central bank, REER is an index of the price of a basket of goods in one country relative to the price of the same basket in that country’s major trading partners.

“The prices of these baskets expressed in the same currency using the nominal exchange rate with each trading partner. The price of each trading partner’s basket is weighted by its share in imports, exports, or total foreign trade,” the SBP website says.

imports SBP Exports REER Pakistan REER SBP REER

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s REER rises to 17-month high at 100.4 in October

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar for second day

Punjab local government election to be held in April: ECP

Blast in Hangu mine leaves 9 dead, 4 injured

Oil up over 2% on tighter supply while OPEC+ talks limit gains

Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again

Former China leader Jiang Zemin dead: state media

Sri Lanka’s debt to China close to 20% of public external debt

Stomach bug sweeps through England camp on eve of Pakistan Test

Read more stories