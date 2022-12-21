AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
EFERT 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.9%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.62%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
OGDC 70.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.97%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,343 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,460 Decreased By -230.9 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance DOL (Descon Oxychem Limited) 21.40 Increased By ▲ 8.08%

Pakistan’s Descon Oxychem says will expand operations in UAE

BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2022 03:28pm
Follow us

Descon Oxychem Limited, one of Pakistan's major chemical producers, on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has decided that the company will expand its operations in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said: "We are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of the company has decided that the company to expand its operations in UAE for marketing and selling of its products.

“This will be subject to approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),” added the company, without adding more details.

Days ago, Descon officially announced its intention to diversify into the agriculture sector by setting up a division called Descon Agri Businesses (DAB), which will seek to innovate and improve upon the existing farm productivity and agriculture value-chain.

Over the decades, Descon has led numerous large-scale projects in construction, power-generation, oil-refining, chemicals and other diverse economic-sectors, in Pakistan and abroad.

Descon Oxychem Limited

Descon Oxychem Limited was established as a private limited company in 2004 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984.

The company manufactures, procures, and sells hydrogen peroxide and allied products that are used in mining, textile and food and beverage industries. In addition to catering to the local market, the company also exports its products with the Middle East being a major buyer.

The company commenced its trial production on December 1, 2008 and commercial production on March 1, 2009.

uae PSX Descon Descon Oxychem Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s Descon Oxychem says will expand operations in UAE

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Rupee registers another fall against US dollar in inter-bank market

Oil prices boosted by US drawdown, but China fears remain

In stark contrast to 2021, PSX sees a meagre 3 IPOs this year

Shifting to renewable sources key to Pakistan’s energy security: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 98.8 in November

Islamabad court rejects Azam Swati’s bail plea

Crypto could cause next financial crisis: India central bank chief

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Read more stories