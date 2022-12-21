AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
EFERT 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.9%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.62%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
OGDC 70.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.97%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 86.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,740 Increased By 48.7 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

  • Strongly condemns recent terrorist incidents
BR Web Desk Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 01:34pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Wednesday to deal with the resurgence in terror incidents with “iron hands” as the Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) called an end to its ceasefire with the government.

As per Radio Pakistan, the PM strongly condemned the terrorist incidents that took place in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

"Terrorism is a sensitive issue of national security, and a collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard," the PM said. He added that the state will not bow down to any terrorist group, and will address the hideouts of terrorists.

Asif tells joint session: All hostages freed and captors killed as CTD siege ends

His statements comes after more than 30 members of the outlawed TTP held several officers hostages after breaking free from custody and seized a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Bannu, KPK on Sunday. The militants overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons.

On Tuesday, all terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed concerns over the CTD unit's failure to cope with the threat of terrorism, saying the chief minister of the province was "held hostage" in Zaman Park, while the terrorism threat was on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

“The unfortunate aspect of this is that terrorism is again making strides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. [Terrorism] incidents have taken place in other provinces as well but there is clear evidence that terrorists from across the border or locally are rising again [in KP and Balochistan]."

Another incident took place on December 19 in which four policemen were killed and as many injured in an ambush on a police station in Lakki Marwat district.

All terrorists killed, 2 SSG commandos martyred as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Khawaja Asif

Shehbaz Sharif Bannu

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Closure of shops by 8pm: Policy hinges on provinces’ nod of acknowledgement

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

Oil prices little changed as US crude drawdown offsets China COVID worries

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Read more stories