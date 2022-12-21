PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Wednesday to deal with the resurgence in terror incidents with “iron hands” as the Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) called an end to its ceasefire with the government.

As per Radio Pakistan, the PM strongly condemned the terrorist incidents that took place in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

"Terrorism is a sensitive issue of national security, and a collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard," the PM said. He added that the state will not bow down to any terrorist group, and will address the hideouts of terrorists.

His statements comes after more than 30 members of the outlawed TTP held several officers hostages after breaking free from custody and seized a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Bannu, KPK on Sunday. The militants overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons.

On Tuesday, all terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed concerns over the CTD unit's failure to cope with the threat of terrorism, saying the chief minister of the province was "held hostage" in Zaman Park, while the terrorism threat was on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The unfortunate aspect of this is that terrorism is again making strides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. [Terrorism] incidents have taken place in other provinces as well but there is clear evidence that terrorists from across the border or locally are rising again [in KP and Balochistan]."

Another incident took place on December 19 in which four policemen were killed and as many injured in an ambush on a police station in Lakki Marwat district.

