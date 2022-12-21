AGL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
US oil may end bounce around $77.62

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 09:55am
SINGAPORE: US oil may end its bounce around a resistance at $77.62 per barrel and retest a support at $74.17 thereafter.

The bounce from the Dec. 9 low of $70.08 consists of three waves.

The current wave c is still unfolding towards $77.62.

This wave looks extremely weak.

It is highly likely to complete around $77.62. A break below $75.49 may signal the completion of this wave.

A break above $77.62 could lead to a gain into $78.94-$79.75 range.

US crude oil

