Pakistan

GB delegation visits HQ of Cambridge International

Press Release Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan along with a high-level delegation from the federal and provincial governments visited the global headquarters of Cambridge International in Cambridge, UK on 19th and 20th December 2022.

Hosted by Cambridge International, the two-day visit included discussions to evaluate the current state of education in Pakistan and the government’s vision for the country’s long-term education roadmap.

Discussions were also held around educational reforms to understand the government’s educational reform plans, and to identify current priorities given Covid, economic and environmental challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan said “The government of Gilgit Baltistan has been putting special focus towards creating avenues of high-quality education for the children in the region, as we believe it is important for them to understand and realise the educational opportunities available for them across the world.

